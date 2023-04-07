Del BigTree at the HighWire





Apr 7, 2023





Del and The HighWire Team are thrilled to share that the documentary "Spellers," inspired by the book ‘Underestimated,’ by JB and Jamie Handley, won ‘Best Documentary’ and the ‘Donor’s Choice’ Awards at the Phoenix Film Festival! The film explores the incredible journey of non-speaking young adults as they discover their voices through the method of 'Spelling to Communicate.'





#Spellers #PhoenixFilmFestival #JBHandley #S2C #Spelling





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gumxi-spellers-doc-wins-top-film-festival-honors.html