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Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Pregnant And Supplementing With All 90 Essential Nutrients 06/06/22
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11 views • June 07, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Pregnant And Supplementing With All 90 Essential Nutrients 06/06/22
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing how bad gluten is for the human body. Stating that women of child bearing age should be avoiding gluten and supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients. That way should they get pregnant they will reduce the chances of birth defects.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating apples. Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols. Apples have the second highest antioxidant activity next to cranberries. Antioxidants that protect cells from free radical damage.
Callers
Courtney has dry macular degeneration in one eye and wet macular degeneration in the other eye.
Anthony has several health challenges including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and peripheral neuropathies.
Dale has a freind that has frequent urination, constipation, macular degeneration and tinnitis.
Sheryl has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and RLS (restless leg syndrome).
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing how bad gluten is for the human body. Stating that women of child bearing age should be avoiding gluten and supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients. That way should they get pregnant they will reduce the chances of birth defects.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating apples. Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols. Apples have the second highest antioxidant activity next to cranberries. Antioxidants that protect cells from free radical damage.
Callers
Courtney has dry macular degeneration in one eye and wet macular degeneration in the other eye.
Anthony has several health challenges including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and peripheral neuropathies.
Dale has a freind that has frequent urination, constipation, macular degeneration and tinnitis.
Sheryl has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and RLS (restless leg syndrome).
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