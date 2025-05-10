© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Air defenses IN ACTION over Kashmir’s Srinagar
India’s Jammu plunges into TOTAL darkness amid reports of ceasefire violations — ANI
Blackout enforced
SEVERAL drones in Gujarat’s Kutch — state’s home minister Sanghavi
‘Complete blackout will be implemented’
Explosions echo in blackout-hit Nagrota as India now intercepting Pakistani drones — ANI
Adding:
Top Trump team got ‘ALARMING intel’ on India-Pak Friday morning — CNN
This info FORCED deeper US involvement
CNN giving no details on what this ‘intel’ was