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Tore Says Google and You will all know the truth..., and it'll make you so mad. Wed. 10-21-2020
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188 views • October 21, 2020
You're gonna see it now
You're gonna see it happen
Now it comes forward
You must trust God
You will all know the truth
And the truth is going to make you so mad
You're gonna see it happen
Now it comes forward
You must trust God
You will all know the truth
And the truth is going to make you so mad
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