Washington: We Had Nothing to Do With Drone Attacks on Russian Military Bases

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went out of his way to make it clear that the US had nothing to do with a series of recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning the West that the threat of nuclear war is rising again, and it is coming from actions fueled by weapons supplied by the US and NATO. Putin made it clear that he is not crazy and knows exactly what nuclear weapons are for…first, to deter the madmen in the West, and second to defend the territorial sovereignty of Russia, such as in drone attacks in recent days.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/7/22





