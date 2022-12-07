Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Washington: We Had Nothing to Do With Drone Attacks on Russian Military Bases
86 views
channel image
TruNews
Published a day ago |

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went out of his way to make it clear that the US had nothing to do with a series of recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning the West that the threat of nuclear war is rising again, and it is coming from actions fueled by weapons supplied by the US and NATO. Putin made it clear that he is not crazy and knows exactly what nuclear weapons are for…first, to deter the madmen in the West, and second to defend the territorial sovereignty of Russia, such as in drone attacks in recent days.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/7/22


A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Keywords
vladimir putinrussiatrunewstwittersecretary of stateconspiracynuclear warjames bakerdrone attacksworld warconstitutional rightsrick wilesdoc burkhartmadmenanthony blinkednuking russiaglobalist are afraidseize western ukrainerick in jordan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket