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Frère Alexis Bugnolo : « Préparez-vous mentalement à ce qui va arriver » [VO] + Transcription en français
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346 views • August 28, 2021
« Laissez tout tomber et écoutez ce que personne d'autre n'est prêt à vous dire. La vérité toute nue de l'histoire de l'humanité dans les 2 prochaines années. » Vidéo mise en ligne le 18 juin 2021.
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/18/br-bugnolo-when-the-flu-season-comes-the-chaos-will-begin-prepare-yourselves-now/
Transcription de la vidéo en français :
https://textup.fr/578853oB
Une version originale sous-titrée en anglais :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhE4aiYdXTef/
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Source de la vidéo :
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/18/br-bugnolo-when-the-flu-season-comes-the-chaos-will-begin-prepare-yourselves-now/
Transcription de la vidéo en français :
https://textup.fr/578853oB
Une version originale sous-titrée en anglais :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhE4aiYdXTef/
================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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