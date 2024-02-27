This Is How Their Game Works

Cover-Up: 5 Countries Worth Of Evidence
* Another Biden partner confirms [The Big Guy]: associate says Hunter frequently called Joe.
* Damning details confirmed yet again.
* Dems falsely say FBI arrest debunks investigation.
* MSNBC works hard to cover for intel agencies.
* An elaborate tale: this is one heck of a spin.
* FBI confirmed Hunter’s laptop in 2019.
* They’re ignoring glaring evidence of corruption.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (26 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.