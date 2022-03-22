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3/20/2022 Miles Guo: Dictators will not give up their grip on power even if they are in the face of death. Same with Putin and Xi Jinping. People should not cherish any illusion about politicians. The separation of powers, rule of law, and democratic system of the United States are so great! That’s why the US has been able to attract the elites from all over the world to immigrate to the country.