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Forgetful Biden Is on Display Every Time He Speaks
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30 views • February 16, 2022
Biden Must Take Mental Competency Test & Release Results to Public.
He is Not Mentally Fit, So He Must Quit. Biden Lacks Mental Sharpness to Serve as Commander-in-Chief. His Mental Issues are No Laughing Matter: Country is Suffering. Biden Should be in a Rest Home Under Treatment, Not in White House!
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He is Not Mentally Fit, So He Must Quit. Biden Lacks Mental Sharpness to Serve as Commander-in-Chief. His Mental Issues are No Laughing Matter: Country is Suffering. Biden Should be in a Rest Home Under Treatment, Not in White House!
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
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