It did not spread like a normal pandemic. We have our eyes wide open - that is why we are not vacinated. She had a heart attack caused by others shedding on her
Published a day ago
Her blood looked like jello through a straw. These vaxxed assholes are shedding on lots of un vaxed innocent people
Keywords
sheddingsickcovid
