Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It did not spread like a normal pandemic. We have our eyes wide open - that is why we are not vacinated. She had a heart attack caused by others shedding on her
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
167 Subscribers
126 views
Published a day ago

Her blood looked like jello through a straw. These vaxxed assholes are shedding on lots of un vaxed innocent people

Keywords
sheddingsickcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket