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The combat work of the crews of heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A
"Solntsepek" of the Western Military District to destroy fortified
long-term strongholds and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
◽️ Control and adjustment of the hit targets is carried out by calculations of unmanned aerial vehicles. After completing the combat mission, the crews of the TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" in the shortest possible time carry out a change of combat positions and promptly reload the installations.
◽️ There are 24 thermobaric projectiles in the package. They are capable of covering an area of up to 40 thousand square meters, while destroying lightly armored vehicles and fortifications.
◽️ It is impossible to hide from the Solntsepeka volley even in trenches and dugouts: after a 200-kilogram projectile hits the target, the thermobaric mixture dissipates in the air and explodes under tremendous pressure, creating a temperature of 3000 degrees. Even steel armor melts in such inferno."
Mirrored - Simplicius76