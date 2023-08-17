Create New Account
Collapse is Coming. What Will You Do?
channel image
The TimeKeeper Journeys
Published a day ago

System collapse is knocking on the door. Economic collapse, the supply chain, the electrical power grid and more. What will you do when the things you take for granted are no longer functional? The TimeKeeper asks some pointed questions for introspection and contemplation. When the planned destruction starts, what will you do?


Music:

Song: Tense Sad Piano

Composer: Ashot-Danielyan

Link: https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-tense-sad-piano-111679/

Keywords
collapsepreppingeconomybankingeconomic collapsefinancial collapsebanking collapsethe great resettimekeeper

