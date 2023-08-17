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Collapse is Coming. What Will You Do?
The TimeKeeper Journeys
The TimeKeeper Journeys
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116 views • August 17, 2023

System collapse is knocking on the door. Economic collapse, the supply chain, the electrical power grid and more. What will you do when the things you take for granted are no longer functional? The TimeKeeper asks some pointed questions for introspection and contemplation. When the planned destruction starts, what will you do?


More On YouTube At:www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys


Music:

Song: Tense Sad Piano

Composer: Ashot-Danielyan

Link: https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-tense-sad-piano-111679/

Keywords
collapsepreppingeconomybankingeconomic collapsefinancial collapsebanking collapsethe great resettimekeeper
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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