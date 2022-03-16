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Shocking Teaching
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53 views • March 16, 2022
Most people believe this command was only given to a specific person who struggled with greed, but that is a lie. See who Jesus was talking to and what the command was.
Click here to watch a longer video called "How To Live By Faith": https://bit.ly/3C2rI6L
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "How To Live By Faith": https://bit.ly/3C2rI6L
For inquiries email [email protected]
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