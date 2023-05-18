Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3071a - Biden Admin Panic, [CB]/[WEF] Begin The Control Of Other Currencies, This Will Fail
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3071a - May 17, 2023

Biden Admin Panic, [CB]/[WEF] Begin The Control Of Other Currencies, This Will Fail

      

The GND is failing, Biden is trying to push it so he vetoed a bill to protect US solar panel makers from Chinese competition. The Biden admin changed the scope of the debt ceiling meetings, are they ready to fold. The countries start attacking alternative currencies like Bitcoin.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


