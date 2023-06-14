Silver Price Discovery. Fraud.

Despite the visible physical shortage of silver in the global marketplace since early 2022, the price of silver has seen no material net change over this time.

Setting silver and gold prices using unbacked (unallocated) promissory note contracts in London & New York results in corrupted metals prices, temporarily divorced from supply and demand factors, that now sees severe bar shortage.

As seen previously in the palladium market, physical shortage forces bullion banks to exit paper trading price maintenance using virtual metal or face default as delivery is demanded.

