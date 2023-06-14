Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Silver Price Discovery. Fraud.
322 views
channel image
David Jensen
Published Yesterday |

Despite the visible physical shortage of silver in the global marketplace since early 2022, the price of silver has seen no material net change over this time.  

Setting silver and gold prices using unbacked (unallocated) promissory note contracts in London & New York results in corrupted metals prices, temporarily divorced from supply and demand factors, that now sees severe bar shortage. 

As seen previously in the palladium market, physical shortage forces bullion banks to exit paper trading price maintenance using virtual metal or face default as delivery is demanded.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

My social media platforms:

Substack: jensendavid.substack.com
Gab: gab.com/DavidJensen
Gettr: gettr.com/user/JensenDavid
Telegram: t.me/Global_Political_Events 


Keywords
federal reservemoneygoldsilverdebtfinancebank of englandbondsshortagesound money

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket