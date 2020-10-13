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Summer Part II - Depression - I Feel Darkness Inside of Me Sweet Little Pill
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7 views • October 13, 2020
I introduce you, Sybilla, she loves gazing at the moon on warm Summer nights & enjoys comforting herself with paintings.
About Depression - MeLanCholiCus and the darkness inside of me along comes a funky cocktail called Sweet Little pill
This is the second part in a series of five videos that I'm working on inspired by the one & only MeLanCholiCus {Depression}
"Free Your Mind - Follow Your Heart"
Thanks to My Muse Sybilla
About Depression - MeLanCholiCus and the darkness inside of me along comes a funky cocktail called Sweet Little pill
This is the second part in a series of five videos that I'm working on inspired by the one & only MeLanCholiCus {Depression}
"Free Your Mind - Follow Your Heart"
Thanks to My Muse Sybilla
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