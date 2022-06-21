Manipulating Humanity through Time Travel How it Began and Ends

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Michael Salla.
Jun 20, 2022 This is the official trailer/short film for the "Time Travel, Temporal Warfare & Our Future" webinar to be held on July 2, 2022. Covers the historical development of time travel technology in Germany and the United States, and how it has been used in a temporal war by different factions of humans and extraterrestrial organizations. Explains how humanity was manipulated through time travel technology, and how that is about to end as we enter a new period in human development due to the arrival of ET Seeder races.
To register for the Time Travel, Temporal Warfare & Our Future visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/regis...
Heartfelt thanks to my incredibly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for her many days of work in creating this ground breaking video and joining me in its narration..
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKZFuL9QW-M