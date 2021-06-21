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2021 APR 14 Senior NHS Board Member Warns; Stop the Genocide or Our Children Are Next
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30 views • June 21, 2021
THE SENIOR NHS BOARD MEMBER WARNS THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW
CONTROLLING THENHS, and it is the government that is actually dictating what
the NHS should do during Covid emergency measures.
She states that the
result of the government's enforced Covid and vaccination policies can be
described asgenocide. Government messaging to her senior NHS colleagues
is removing their capacity for rationalthought, and they are effectively being
mind controlled to implement policies which, in more rational moments,they
would challenge as wrong.
Fear prevails, and she and her board colleagues
are being expected to toe an unwritten policy line, set predominantly in
conference calls with no written record.
SHE WARNS THAT IF HER PRIVATELY
TROUBLED COLLEAGUES DO NOT SPEAK OUT, "YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT".
CONTROLLING THENHS, and it is the government that is actually dictating what
the NHS should do during Covid emergency measures.
She states that the
result of the government's enforced Covid and vaccination policies can be
described asgenocide. Government messaging to her senior NHS colleagues
is removing their capacity for rationalthought, and they are effectively being
mind controlled to implement policies which, in more rational moments,they
would challenge as wrong.
Fear prevails, and she and her board colleagues
are being expected to toe an unwritten policy line, set predominantly in
conference calls with no written record.
SHE WARNS THAT IF HER PRIVATELY
TROUBLED COLLEAGUES DO NOT SPEAK OUT, "YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT".
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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