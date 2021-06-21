2021 APR 14 Senior NHS Board Member Warns; Stop the Genocide or Our Children Are Next

THE SENIOR NHS BOARD MEMBER WARNS THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW

CONTROLLING THENHS, and it is the government that is actually dictating what

the NHS should do during Covid emergency measures.

She states that the

result of the government's enforced Covid and vaccination policies can be

described asgenocide. Government messaging to her senior NHS colleagues

is removing their capacity for rationalthought, and they are effectively being

mind controlled to implement policies which, in more rational moments,they

would challenge as wrong.

Fear prevails, and she and her board colleagues

are being expected to toe an unwritten policy line, set predominantly in

conference calls with no written record.

SHE WARNS THAT IF HER PRIVATELY

TROUBLED COLLEAGUES DO NOT SPEAK OUT, "YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT".