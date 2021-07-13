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Greg: Here's the one word from Trump's speech that the 'fake news' will cling on to
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140 views • July 13, 2021
Greg Kelly: Trump's CPAC address was awesome, but there's only a few words that the 'fake news' will pick out, pervert, and cling on to. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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