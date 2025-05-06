BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STATE AND LOCAL OFFICIALS TELL PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP 'REOPENING ALCATRAZ ISN'T FEASIBLE'
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
171 views • 5 days ago

WHY IT IS THAT EVERY WORD THESE GASSED OUT FREAKS UTTER ONLY CONVINCES ME FURTHER...❓


Reporter Lauren Toms got an inside look at the conditions on Alcatraz Island after President Trump said he wants it to reopen.


Website: http://kpix.com/

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V00XfCHM5ow

president donald john trumpalcatrazmulti pronged offensiveepic kvetchingwoke meltdown
