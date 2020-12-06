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For a new dawn on the doctor-patient relationship reformers need to combat Big Insurance mercantilists-Dave Westbrock MD Founder Consumer 1st Digital Health Network
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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31 views • December 06, 2020
Various managed care schemes and government regulations have made the doctor-patient relationship a commodity, measuring "covered lives" rather than ministering compassion.

Several years ago, insurance entities found a way to capture a large segment of the health market by transferring money without actually participating in the delivery of care. Without anti-trust liability, Big insurance companies have swallowed up smaller firms, and like modern-day “mercantilists” have become virtual monopolies.

Author of “A New Dawn on the Horizon of Health Care: Hope for Health Insurance Reform”, Dr. Westbrock shares how reform - best done via transparency, competition, and personal responsibility - can replace the current mercantile health system with a compassionate economy that rewards focus on the patient and their inherent and infinite value.
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managed carebig insurancemercantile health systemcash healthcare
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