A Palestinian Child narrates how the IOF murdered his father at night and after killing him, they made his mother and him look at a picture of the body

A Palestinian child narrates how the Israeli occupation army came to murder his father at night and after killing him they tortured the mother and the children and made them look at a picture of the body:

- We were asleep, and special forces raided us. They started shooting at the house and calling through the megaphone... We woke up our father, he got his weapon and clashed with them... he'd say: I will either be martyred or manage to escape.

[The army took us] outside and to another house, and starting beating us and swearing at us, and interrogating my mother... Then they started shooting at the house and then bombing it. They bombed my father 8 times but my dad did not die... a jeep came and fired a thermal missile at him... He started screaming, and saying the Shahada: 'There is no other but God, and Muhammed is His Messenger. He was martyred.

Adding other news:

The New Zealand authorities have decided to extradite Kim Dotcom, the founder of the file-sharing services Megaupload and Mega, to the United States.

The businessman has repeatedly come under the FBI's scrutiny and has been accused of fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

Dotcom often criticizes the U.S. government. He has been living in New Zealand since 2010. Local media report that the entrepreneur intends to appeal the extradition decision.



