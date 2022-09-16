Wake Up! 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 9

James explains that there is a fundamental flaw with the movie Loose Change 3 An American Coup. He explains that a 3d animation of the plane hitting tower 2 is off by a longshot and compares it with "real" video. This is not the crux however, but we'll save that til the end of the movie.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.