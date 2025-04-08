You Are God’s Kind: Unveiling Your Divine Identity | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the powerful truth of God’s dream for us—to be like Him! Explore how we’re created in His image, called to rule, multiply, and represent Him. Scriptures reveal we’re gods—His children, one with His Spirit. Stop thinking small; see yourself as God sees you and rise higher! #GodKind #DivineIdentity #Faith
You Are God’s Kind: Unveiling Your Divine Identity
Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024
Prophetic Time | 31 March 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
