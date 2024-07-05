ThrowBack Friday, discussing Disease X with Dr Bryan Ardis

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

What's the issue with disease X? Well, we cured all things X, at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals, where I was the Director of Cancer Biology. Look at the big X, EpiGen...X, no genetics, Epi Gen X. Your X chromosome, your genome is the orchestrator of all things human, all individuals, all sovereign. The only difference between me and my identical twin is at birth when all methyl groups come off, and then they put them back on according to the environment on both Xs. This company was supposed to move to Carlsbad, California, and I built a lab for all the viruses. All of this data came from 2006. This picture was funded by the National Cancer Institute in something called an INIP, Intramural Neuro Immune Research.

What is that? COVID? How did I know? This picture is this picture. This is a multinucleated giant cell. This is how spike protein goes through cells. They fuse together, Peter Duisburg, aneuploidy.

They just changed the names of everything. Anything that sticks cells together. And when you turn down your innate immune response, the sensors on the surface of the cell, then you've got this. So then they pictured on the inside, Mikovits with her husband David. So who they kidnapped in that hospital that day was David Mikovits, and there never was one. They made me use the name Mikovits, when I got out of jail because I didn't know in 11, November 22nd, 2011, I was dumped in a parking lot at like, eight o'clock at night before Thanksgiving. And David found me. We didn't know you know, and this is all in our book, and this is what we're going to do in these book clubs. And then we're going to bring people in. So now I know I can bring you in to talk about the AIDS drugs, but how we use them it's so exciting because the taxpayers paying for. Well, this picture is my finger and my pen. And in this drawer, just the original picture in my handwriting, which says INIP 2006. We have the cure for all things COVID, in cancers, Turbo cancer…





Dr Judy Mikovits - Spring 2024

