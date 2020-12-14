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The Covid-19 VACCINE - What You Need To Know From The REAL Medical Experts
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806 views • December 14, 2020
This video was originally compiled and produced by Oracle Films, a Bristol-based production company, who originally released it as a video called Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine), it was uploaded on 7 December 2020.
This complete version has been reproduced by BGB for safe archiving on a trusted platform that allows free speech. The video - immediately censored and banned from Facebook and YouTube - has been reproduced by BGB for you here. All copyrights belong to the original producers.
This video, made in collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks, features 33 Doctors and a few other professionals – including some names you’ll be familiar with and others you won’t – who all urge caution regarding the CV-19 vaccine.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
This complete version has been reproduced by BGB for safe archiving on a trusted platform that allows free speech. The video - immediately censored and banned from Facebook and YouTube - has been reproduced by BGB for you here. All copyrights belong to the original producers.
This video, made in collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks, features 33 Doctors and a few other professionals – including some names you’ll be familiar with and others you won’t – who all urge caution regarding the CV-19 vaccine.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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