As the diplomatic standoff between Russia and Ukraine continues, Moscow has effectively undermined attempts by Kyiv and Washington to dominate the narrative and project strength through media manipulation. The Kremlin has systematically exposed contradictions in Ukraine’s statements while dismissing U.S. attempts to position itself as an indispensable mediator.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the second round of talks will take place in Istanbul on June 2. The Russian delegation, led by Medinsky, is prepared to present a memorandum outlining Moscow’s stance on resolving the root causes of the crisis. However, Ukraine has yet to confirm its participation in the meeting.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia and Ukraine agreed in Istanbul to directly exchange documents outlining their visions for a settlement and discuss them in the next round of talks. Moscow emphasized that Russia has no agreements with third countries regarding mediation in this process, indirectly responding to claims by U.S. official Keith Kellogg, who suggested that Washington was awaiting Russia’s memorandum.

Moscow also responded to another media provocation by Kyiv. Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, clarified that he personally contacted Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov to propose a date and location for exchanging ceasefire proposals. This followed Zelensky’s claims that it was allegedly Umerov who reached out to Medinsky first demanding Russia’s memorandum.

Amid the memoranda drama staged in the MSM and aimed to show Russia’s alleged unwillingness of peace, Zelensky keeps playing media muscles, stating that he expects hostilities to continue until at least 2026. He hopes that Western sanctions will significantly weaken Russia’s economy by then, but hides the fact that his scattered army is defeated on the battlefield. Such statements have been dismissed by Russian officials as propaganda aimed at domestic audiences.

Zelensky’s own cries for the month-long truce are the best proof that his army is no longer able to conduct further battles without a respite in the war and no NATO weapons can change the power balance at the front. The symbolic increased military support for Ukraine from Europe, including the lifting of restrictions on long-range weapons, has drawn sharp criticism from Moscow, deepening NATO involvement in the conflict; but their escalation efforts seem no longer able to thwart the stony but ongoing peace process.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the key question remains whether Ukraine and its Western backers are willing to compromise on Russia’s core demands. With Zelensky’s legitimacy under scrutiny and Western unity showing cracks, the upcoming talks in Istanbul could prove pivotal—if they take place, while both sides prepare for further military and political maneuvering.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



