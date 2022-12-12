Create New Account
Journalist Alina Lipp is convinced that the raids on the "right-wing extremist" group in Germany are a False Flag
GalacticStorm
Germany 🇩🇪 Journalist Alina Lipp is convinced that the raids on the " right - wing extremist " group in Germany have been staged and that the government is likely to announce legislative changes to crack down on opponents and restrict freedom of expression.

Sounds legit, @QtimeNetwork

