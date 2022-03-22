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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/22/22 High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes And Kidney Disease
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124 views • March 22, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/22/22 High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes And Kidney Disease
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing transgender people. Contending that these people can't control their urges. Asserting they were genetically born transgender. Because their mother was missing nutrients during the pregnancy. Stating that women of child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of aloe vera. A study of rats fed dried aloe vera that were on a high fat diet found they reduced body fat. By increasing the number of calories burned daily.
Callers
Carol has friend that experiencing excessive bleeding during their cycle.
David has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease.
Dandelion has kidney disease and wants to get off of dialysis.
Ashley has a muscle disorder and found that taking supplememts helped her muscle contract better.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing transgender people. Contending that these people can't control their urges. Asserting they were genetically born transgender. Because their mother was missing nutrients during the pregnancy. Stating that women of child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of aloe vera. A study of rats fed dried aloe vera that were on a high fat diet found they reduced body fat. By increasing the number of calories burned daily.
Callers
Carol has friend that experiencing excessive bleeding during their cycle.
David has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease.
Dandelion has kidney disease and wants to get off of dialysis.
Ashley has a muscle disorder and found that taking supplememts helped her muscle contract better.
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