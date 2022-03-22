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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/22/22 High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes And Kidney Disease
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/22/22 High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes And Kidney Disease
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing transgender people. Contending that these people can't control their urges. Asserting they were genetically born transgender. Because their mother was missing nutrients during the pregnancy. Stating that women of child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of aloe vera. A study of rats fed dried aloe vera that were on a high fat diet found they reduced body fat. By increasing the number of calories burned daily.
Callers

Carol has friend that experiencing excessive bleeding during their cycle.

David has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease.

Dandelion has kidney disease and wants to get off of dialysis.

Ashley has a muscle disorder and found that taking supplememts helped her muscle contract better.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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