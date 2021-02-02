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Five Cannabis Things To Watch in 2021
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80 views • February 02, 2021
2021 has arrived and is poised to be a pivotal year for the cannabis complex. The tailwinds of political support, ‘essential’ status, legalization in 70% of US states, local government desire for tax revenue and increased public health focus are expected to drive a five-year 27% industry CAGR – making this industry one of the fastest growing in the world. A classic emerging market, it is likely that cannabis proves to be the best performing asset class this decade and also unlikely that any sector remains untouched by this plant as we continue our march toward global acceptance.
2021 promises to bring many other developments and advances in cultivation and consumption technology, medical and scientific discovery, and broadened uses across the supplement and pharmaceutical channels. The legal cannabis industry remains one of the fastest growing industries in America – with unique ability to attract the interest of financial and impact investors alike. Diversified capital intentions will undoubtedly have diversified impact, to the benefit of our plants, people, planet and portfolios.
Show Notes:
Cannabis 2021: Five Things To Watch
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/01/19171331/cannabis-2021-five-things-to-watch
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 641 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
2021 promises to bring many other developments and advances in cultivation and consumption technology, medical and scientific discovery, and broadened uses across the supplement and pharmaceutical channels. The legal cannabis industry remains one of the fastest growing industries in America – with unique ability to attract the interest of financial and impact investors alike. Diversified capital intentions will undoubtedly have diversified impact, to the benefit of our plants, people, planet and portfolios.
Show Notes:
Cannabis 2021: Five Things To Watch
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/01/19171331/cannabis-2021-five-things-to-watch
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 641 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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