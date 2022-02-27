President Donald J. Trump Speaks with Press at CPAC 2022 in Orlando Feb 27

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Trump has consistently implied that he is running, without explicitly confirming it, until tonight when he slipped it into his address.
“The socialists, globalists, Marxists and communists who are attacking our civilization have no idea of the sleeping giant that they have awoken,” Trump said. “We are a sleeping giant.”