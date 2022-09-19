Last Highlights on Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine as of September, 19.

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❗️Last highlights on Russian special military operation in Ukraine as of September, 19
📍Russian Airborne troops destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, artillery and command posts from tanks and 2S1 Gvozdika 122-mm self-propelled guns.
📍Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters crews hit Ukrainian manpower, light and heavy equipment in Central Military District.
📍Russian servicemen on the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle carried out strikes at firing positions, military facilities and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
📍In Western Military District, Russian special forces unit discovered and hit the enemy units in the forest area.
📍120-mm 2B11 Mortar crews destroyed firing points and positions of Ukrainian nationalists in Donbass.
📍Su-25 attack aircraft crews hit military facilities and equipment of Ukrainian Army from extremely low altitudes.
This video is by Military Wave on Telegram.