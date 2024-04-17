Create New Account
Rep Greg Steube on Lawfare - Iran - Israel and More | Joe Pags
Rep Greg Steube on Lawfare - Iran - Israel and More   | Joe Pags  - -  Rep Greg Steube (R)FL-17 destroys the ridiculous case against President Trump in NYC. Plus, he gets real on Iran attacking Israel, this inept administration and more.


Greg Steube:

steube.house.gov

Keywords
greg steubelawfarejoe pags

