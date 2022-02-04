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Robert Welch Predicting Plans To Destroy America Back In 1958
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112 views • February 04, 2022
Proof that the NEW WORLD ORDER has been planned by the elite. Robert Welch, Founder of The John Birch Society, predicted today's problems with uncanny accuracy back in 1958 and prescribed solutions in 1974. This is proof that there are plans in place by the elite to systemically disassemble US sovereignty.
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