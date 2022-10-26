Create New Account
And We Know 10.25.2022 RED WAVE incoming! Election exposure, NARRATIVE SHIFTS, CENSORSHIP, PAIN! PRAY!
October 25, 2022


It gets more intense as we are closer to the election… distractions are everywhere, the MSM is grasping at straws to find any way to stop the red wave that is coming. Their plans are always filled with demonic lies… so watch out. We must continue to expose them at every pass. Kari is doing a great job of this…


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pttzb-10.25.22-red-wave-incoming-election-exposure-narrative-shifts-censorship-pa.html


