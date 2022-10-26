And We Know 10.25.2022 RED WAVE incoming! Election exposure, NARRATIVE SHIFTS, CENSORSHIP, PAIN! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
October 25, 2022
It gets more intense as we are closer to the election… distractions are everywhere, the MSM is grasping at straws to find any way to stop the red wave that is coming. Their plans are always filled with demonic lies… so watch out. We must continue to expose them at every pass. Kari is doing a great job of this…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pttzb-10.25.22-red-wave-incoming-election-exposure-narrative-shifts-censorship-pa.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.