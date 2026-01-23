BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
This Study Just Changed Everything: Nanotechnology Found in Humans
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
714 followers
918 views • 1 day ago

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Jessie Bertran, investigator and expert on directed energy weapons, joins the program alongside Matt Hazen, CEO of Masterpeace, in a co-hosted conversation with Sean from SGT Report to break down the reality behind nanotechnology findings reported in humans around the world—what is known, what is misunderstood, and what evidence actually exists. Bertran is the technical lead of Mind Nexus, an organization dedicated to uncovering hidden technologies, documenting tangible and verifiable evidence, and supporting individuals affected by directed energy exposure and Havana Syndrome / AHI-related phenomena.

-

In this discussion, Bertran and Hazen share data from what they describe as a first-of-its-kind study examining nanomaterials and anomalous findings in human samples—data they argue is serious, measurable, and worthy of rigorous scientific scrutiny. They emphasize transparent methodology, reproducibility, and the need for additional independent studies conducted to legitimate scientific standards. Hazen brings a practical health lens to the findings, addressing what they may mean for human physiology and what interventions show real promise, while Bertran shares details about Mind Nexus’s upcoming documentary and ongoing investigative work. Co-hosted with Sean from SGT Report, the conversation explores the technical mechanisms behind these claims, how directed energy research has evolved, what legitimate concerns exist, and where speculation diverges from provable data.

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
nanorealdata
