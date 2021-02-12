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6 Nurses Talk About VACCINE LIES - COVID-19 LIES - MASK LIES - and STATE SANCTIONED MURDER with Kevi
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145 views • February 12, 2021
This show was by far the most informative that I have done in the last two years.
All of these amazing ladies have been disciplined or fired from their nursing positions because they chose to tell the truth about the fake pandemic.
They have witnessed heinous crimes committed against humanity in the name of communism and not in the name of freedom.
State sanctioned murder in our hospitals is something that we have been dealing with as a society for quite some time but it's worse now than it has ever been before.
In this interview I get to ask questions of nurses from all over North America about the state of affairs in hospitals, in their local regions and to do with actual virology which we know that no politician is an expert in.
I have never enjoyed a conversation as much as I have enjoyed this one. You are going to learn a lot about how viruses work and about how this pandemic as affected people all over this continent.
Please share this video with everyone you know.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
All of these amazing ladies have been disciplined or fired from their nursing positions because they chose to tell the truth about the fake pandemic.
They have witnessed heinous crimes committed against humanity in the name of communism and not in the name of freedom.
State sanctioned murder in our hospitals is something that we have been dealing with as a society for quite some time but it's worse now than it has ever been before.
In this interview I get to ask questions of nurses from all over North America about the state of affairs in hospitals, in their local regions and to do with actual virology which we know that no politician is an expert in.
I have never enjoyed a conversation as much as I have enjoyed this one. You are going to learn a lot about how viruses work and about how this pandemic as affected people all over this continent.
Please share this video with everyone you know.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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