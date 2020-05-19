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20200519 - Emergència sanitària" destructiva o "emergència de salut" constructiva?
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5 views • August 23, 2020
19 de maig de 2020
Punts a tractar:
1) "Emergència sanitària" destructiva o "emergència de salut" constructiva?
2) Confinament o immunitat comunitària o de bestiar?
3) Seguirem amb el tema "Guanyar ara la batalla dels tests"
4) Tots al cotxe: doble xantatge emocional amb conseqüències genocides
i 5) 'Desmuntar l'"Operació Coronavirus" !!!
Punts a tractar:
1) "Emergència sanitària" destructiva o "emergència de salut" constructiva?
2) Confinament o immunitat comunitària o de bestiar?
3) Seguirem amb el tema "Guanyar ara la batalla dels tests"
4) Tots al cotxe: doble xantatge emocional amb conseqüències genocides
i 5) 'Desmuntar l'"Operació Coronavirus" !!!
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