Egyptian and Belgian air forces drop aid over Gaza. Seconds later, the Israelis dropped a heavy bomb in same area.
🇮🇱🇵🇸 Egyptian and Belgian air forces have just dropped humanitarian aid over Gaza.

A few seconds later, the Israelis dropped a heavy bomb in the same area.

The Jews are certainly surpassing themselves for Evil nowadays...




