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2/28/18 #NOFEAR Why Q Team and Humanity Needs Our Courage! #SPACEFENCE #HEARTRESONANCE
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43 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/28/18 Q constantly tells us that we are safe and need to be fearless. There is a larger reason for this. I discuss the multiple levels of this in this video. I received my first YT strike for one of the BC Florida Vids. Let's keep digging up the details of what really happened there and view all involved under a citizen journalist microscope until the TRUTH comes out into the light of day for all to see. DTube here we come!
Let's pray and meditate and raise the vibrations of this conversation. Let's reach out and connect and Unite against the globalists. We, The People Can do it!!
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Thank you to every one of you for your support and your prayers and participation in Freedom on this planet and for insisting on it in America and beyond! YOU ARE FREE!
2/28/18 Q constantly tells us that we are safe and need to be fearless. There is a larger reason for this. I discuss the multiple levels of this in this video. I received my first YT strike for one of the BC Florida Vids. Let's keep digging up the details of what really happened there and view all involved under a citizen journalist microscope until the TRUTH comes out into the light of day for all to see. DTube here we come!
Let's pray and meditate and raise the vibrations of this conversation. Let's reach out and connect and Unite against the globalists. We, The People Can do it!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you to every one of you for your support and your prayers and participation in Freedom on this planet and for insisting on it in America and beyond! YOU ARE FREE!
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