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In confirmation hearing, secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken says he will appoint LBGTI envoy,
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10 views • January 21, 2021
here we go ..
Nothing like throwing it in your face as to what our country has become.
LGBTQ Flags will now fly at all US embassies around the world.
Nothing like throwing it in your face as to what our country has become.
LGBTQ Flags will now fly at all US embassies around the world.
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