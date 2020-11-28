Alex Jones Interview with David Icke

This is a must watch interview with David Icke by Alex Jones on November 24, 2020. Both of these guys have been warning us that the situation that we're in right now was coming for over 25 years now. As you can see, they were both right. Now that all of their predictions about what the hereditary elite has been planning for humanity over the past 100 years have come true, and are materializing right before our eyes, I think it's important that we pay even closer to what they have to say now, and heed their analysis of this awful situation that we are in, as well as their advice about what we as a people must do to push back.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...