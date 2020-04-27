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How do 60-GHz wireless signals affect our air?
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1825 views • April 27, 2020
LeaveOxygenAlone.com
1. Fixed Wireless Communications at 60GHz Unique Oxygen Absorption Properties - https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
2. Opportunities in 5G Networks: A Research and Development Perspective (page 469) - https://tinyurl.com/y7q4btfy (shortened Google Books link)
3. Effects of Long-Term Exposure to 60 GHz Millimeter-Wavelength Radiation on the Genotoxicity and Heat Shock Protein (Hsp) Expression of Cells Derived from Human Eye - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4997488/
4. Safe for Generations to Come - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629874/
5. Millimeter-wave interactions with the human body: state of knowledge and recent advances - https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/S1759078711000122
6. 2019 was the breakthrough year in Europe for 60 GHz unlicensed - https://www.siversima.com/news/2019-was-the-breakthrough-year-in-europe-for-60-ghz-unlicensed-5g/
7. Qualcomm, Facebook, Google want new rules for 60 GHz - https://www.fiercewireless.com/tech/qualcomm-facebook-google-want-new-rules-for-60-ghz
8. Qualcomm Dramatically Extends Wi-Fi Experiences to the 5G Era with 60 GHz 802.11ay Solutions - https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/10/16/qualcomm-dramatically-extends-wi-fi-experiences-5g-era-60ghz-80211ay
9. Triplet Oxygen - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triplet_oxygen
10. Microwave Absorption Spectrum of Oxygen - https://dspace.mit.edu/bitstream/handle/1721.1/4963/RLE-TR-087-14236979.pdf
11. Thermal Energy: Sources, Recovery, and Applications - https://tinyurl.com/y9dv7zpm (shortened Google books link)
12. Magnetic Dipole Rotation Spectrum of Oxygen - https://www.jstor.org/stable/2416233?seq=1
13. Quantum topics: magnetic dipole transitions, rotational partition function, fine/hyperfine structure, Zeeman effect
14. Second video - (coming soon)
15. Line-Mixing Effects in the Microwave Spectrum of Oxygen - https://aip.scitation.org/doi/abs/10.1063/1.2402786
16. Absorption of Microwaves by Oxygen - https://journals.aps.org/pr/abstract/10.1103/PhysRev.71.413
17. Discovery of the magnetic behavior of hemoglobin - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629386/
1. Fixed Wireless Communications at 60GHz Unique Oxygen Absorption Properties - https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
2. Opportunities in 5G Networks: A Research and Development Perspective (page 469) - https://tinyurl.com/y7q4btfy (shortened Google Books link)
3. Effects of Long-Term Exposure to 60 GHz Millimeter-Wavelength Radiation on the Genotoxicity and Heat Shock Protein (Hsp) Expression of Cells Derived from Human Eye - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4997488/
4. Safe for Generations to Come - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629874/
5. Millimeter-wave interactions with the human body: state of knowledge and recent advances - https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/S1759078711000122
6. 2019 was the breakthrough year in Europe for 60 GHz unlicensed - https://www.siversima.com/news/2019-was-the-breakthrough-year-in-europe-for-60-ghz-unlicensed-5g/
7. Qualcomm, Facebook, Google want new rules for 60 GHz - https://www.fiercewireless.com/tech/qualcomm-facebook-google-want-new-rules-for-60-ghz
8. Qualcomm Dramatically Extends Wi-Fi Experiences to the 5G Era with 60 GHz 802.11ay Solutions - https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/10/16/qualcomm-dramatically-extends-wi-fi-experiences-5g-era-60ghz-80211ay
9. Triplet Oxygen - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triplet_oxygen
10. Microwave Absorption Spectrum of Oxygen - https://dspace.mit.edu/bitstream/handle/1721.1/4963/RLE-TR-087-14236979.pdf
11. Thermal Energy: Sources, Recovery, and Applications - https://tinyurl.com/y9dv7zpm (shortened Google books link)
12. Magnetic Dipole Rotation Spectrum of Oxygen - https://www.jstor.org/stable/2416233?seq=1
13. Quantum topics: magnetic dipole transitions, rotational partition function, fine/hyperfine structure, Zeeman effect
14. Second video - (coming soon)
15. Line-Mixing Effects in the Microwave Spectrum of Oxygen - https://aip.scitation.org/doi/abs/10.1063/1.2402786
16. Absorption of Microwaves by Oxygen - https://journals.aps.org/pr/abstract/10.1103/PhysRev.71.413
17. Discovery of the magnetic behavior of hemoglobin - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629386/
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