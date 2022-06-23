The Corbett Report ft Frode Burdal Klevstul: Fairy Tales and Children's Stories! [21.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Bill Goats and the Forest: https://billgoats.com/ In this edition of #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Frode Burdal Klevstul about his new self-published book, Bill Goats and the Forest. We discuss the power of narrative in helping children (and adults) to understand world events in their proper context and we talk about the process of conceptualizing, writing and self-publishing a book.

Show notes and Mp3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-children/





Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&t=h_&ia=web

Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&t=h_&ia=definition





Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&t=h_&ia=web

Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&t=h_&ia=web





Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&t=h_&ia=web

What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/





The Corbett Report - 59785 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ozlz4DaURA5z/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/



