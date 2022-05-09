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Important Message: "Edge of Nuclear World War 3", People Must Know & Become Prepared
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251 views • May 09, 2022
Senator Richard Black and Harley Schlanger return to the program to inform the people of the danger of our current situation with Russia, Ukraine, and World War 3. Senator Black explains the history of the region and how NATO, led by the United States, is pushing the world into World War 3. He shares details and informs listeners of the importance of understanding the situation and contacting your representatives. The western media is not sharing the truth and is doing a huge disservice to the American people and to the world. Harley Schlanger also joins the program to explain the central bankers main role in the conflict. Every major conflict has been instigated by the central bankers as a means of controlling the world's monetary system during currency resets. The problem is that this time, the stakes are much higher.
You can follow Harley Schlanger at
https://laroucheorganization.com/presenter/harley-schlanger
or email him directly at [email protected]
You can follow Senator Richard Black on his Twitter
@SenRichardBlack
See exclusives and more by becoming a member. You can sign up at
https://SarahWestall.tv
or for Ebener at
https://SarahWestall.com
Contact Miles Franklin for the best service and the lowest prices guaranteed @ [email protected]
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Dramatic Trailer" by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
You can follow Harley Schlanger at
https://laroucheorganization.com/presenter/harley-schlanger
or email him directly at [email protected]
You can follow Senator Richard Black on his Twitter
@SenRichardBlack
See exclusives and more by becoming a member. You can sign up at
https://SarahWestall.tv
or for Ebener at
https://SarahWestall.com
Contact Miles Franklin for the best service and the lowest prices guaranteed @ [email protected]
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Dramatic Trailer" by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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