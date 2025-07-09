Texas Gov Abbott confirms DEATH TOLL of DESTRUCTIVE Flood - Deep in the Heart of Texas💔

Texas Gov Abbott confirms DEATH TOLL of DESTRUCTIVE Flood

109 Dead, 161 missing

This was from earlier this evening, about 5 or 6 hours or so ago.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Tuesday afternoon there remain at least 161 people missing in Kerr County following the devastating flooding this weekend.

At least 109 people were killed in the flash flood, including 27 children and counselors from an all-girls Christian summer camp, 'Camp Mystic'.

“The primary job right now continues to be locating everybody who was affected by this flood,” the governor said. “We will not stop until we identify, recover every single body.”