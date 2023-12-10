DULCE Base - Delta Wars

The southwestern USA contains many secrets. Dulce Base in New Mexico is one of the strangest. All those secret areas were spawned post WW2. Phil Schneider and many others have told stories about aliens and other strange phenomena in those areas. No matter what, terrible genetic experiments have been conducted in those deep underground bases. Whether alien or demonic in origin, Delta Wars have been fought there but most people are oblivious because mainstream media never covered.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.