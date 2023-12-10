Create New Account
DULCE Base - Delta Wars
channel image
GoneDark
171 Subscribers
57 views
Published 21 hours ago

The southwestern USA contains many secrets.  Dulce Base in New Mexico is one of the strangest.  All those secret areas were spawned post WW2.  Phil Schneider and many others have told stories about aliens and other strange phenomena in those areas.  No matter what, terrible genetic experiments have been conducted in those deep underground bases.  Whether alien or demonic in origin, Delta Wars have been fought there but most people are oblivious because mainstream media never covered.

