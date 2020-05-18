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Marcel D. s'occupe de Bill Gates et de l'OMS (Tedros Adhanom)
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12 views • May 18, 2020
Import YT 17 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luGjpaKulaE
Chaîne YT Marcel D. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSXbrC5qIGlF-QgY_3odysA
Si tu veux me soutenir sur Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/marcel-d
Mon Twitter : https://twitter.com/DubreuilhMarcel
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Marcel-D-109472560704749/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Sources :
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Is W.H.O. Director Tedros a Terrorist? Global Ties to Bill Gates, Clinton Foundation, Dr. Fauci, China and Genocide :
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/is-w-h-o-director-tedros-a-terrorist-global-ties-to-bill-gates-clinton-foundation-dr-fauci-china-and-genocide/?fbclid=IwAR35WUUy4DYJZMu_yPtpIVSXD-oJMw8_4gwvAdiT1Nd1h-qVxiBwEEpgZPc
Chaîne YT Marcel D. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSXbrC5qIGlF-QgY_3odysA
Si tu veux me soutenir sur Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/marcel-d
Mon Twitter : https://twitter.com/DubreuilhMarcel
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Marcel-D-109472560704749/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Sources :
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Is W.H.O. Director Tedros a Terrorist? Global Ties to Bill Gates, Clinton Foundation, Dr. Fauci, China and Genocide :
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/is-w-h-o-director-tedros-a-terrorist-global-ties-to-bill-gates-clinton-foundation-dr-fauci-china-and-genocide/?fbclid=IwAR35WUUy4DYJZMu_yPtpIVSXD-oJMw8_4gwvAdiT1Nd1h-qVxiBwEEpgZPc
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