Russia: Dumping Toxic Pollution in Jamaica's Fresh Water 🌊
Russian mining company Windalco deliberately dumped toxic waste into the Rio Cobre river of Jamaica. It is the second longest river in Jamaica. Thousands of have fish died and many Jamaicans ⚰️. Russian mining company Windalco then denied responsibility for the pollution and damage in a statement to the Jamaican media. Russia has dumped toxic bauxite waste into the Rio Cobre river many times. Over 80% of the forests in Jamaica have been destroyed as a result of mining and exploitation by foreign nations. Russia is poisoning the water supplies of Jamaicans and damaging their land. Bauxite mining and refinement causes damage to the environment that cannot be reversed. Russia is a lesser evil than China & the US but it is still evil nonetheless. Below 👇 are 3 of the many companies involved in bauxite mining in Jamaica: 



Russian company: Windalco (West Indies Alumina Co.) is a subsidiary of Russian company UC Rusal.

Chinese company: Jiuquan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. (Jisco)

American company: Noranda Bauxite (a subsidiary of the American companies New Day Aluminum Holdings LLC and Century Aluminum)

current eventsnewspoliticsamericarussiatoxicchinaaluminumnew world orderwaterdepopulationpollutionillnessresourcesminingjamaicacrop failuremass deathrespiratory illnessbauxite

