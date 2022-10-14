The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 74 - Portals As Above So Below

How Are They Created?



Are They Good or Evil for Humanity?

In Episode 74, The Patriot and The Lama Will Talk About All the Portals Around the World and What Their Effects Are on Us Humans and Planet Earth.

So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Change Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com